Amanda Serrano Told Doctor To Fix Eye Fast So She Could Watch Paul-Tyson

Amanda Serrano suffered a GNARLY gash above her eye fighting Katie Taylor, but the boxing star tells us she wasn't concerned about the massive cut ... she was only worried she'd miss Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson!

"Thank God that the doctor was a plastic surgeon and I told him, 'Please, I have two requests. Please don't make it look really bad, and can you do it in a little rush? Because I have to go watch Jake,'" 36-year-old Serrano told Babcock on TMZ Sports.

"[The doctor] did a great job and I'm happy with it. Thank God it's in the shape of the eyebrow so you can barely see it with a little bit of makeup."

Of course, Serrano-Taylor -- with an astounding average of 74 million viewers during the bout -- was the most-watched women's sporting event in United States history!

Serrano says she didn't know the severity of the cut at first ... until she left the ring and got backstage.

"My corner, which is my brother-in-law and my sister, they kept it calm and cool. They didn't tell me how big it was," Amanda revealed.

"When I went to the back and looked in the mirror. I was like. 'Oh my God.' It brought a tear to my eye because I was more sad for the people watching, especially my family back home, they had to see that, it was really gruesome."

As for the fight -- and the entire Paul vs. Tyson card -- Amanda described it as "truly amazing."

"I'm just happy that I was a part of such a great event," Serrano said.

"It was truly amazing and just overall what we did in that ring where we showed so many millions of people that women can fight, bloody and all, big cuts and all, we went out there, there was no losing in me. I wasn't quitting, I was gonna get the fans what they came to see and it was a great fight!"

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single rational person who'd disagree.

