Roy Jones Jr. Wants To Fight Jake Paul, Test His Chin

That's exactly what the 55-year-old legend told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... weeks after the former champion called the fight Jake and Mike fight for Netflix -- watched by over 100 million people.

"I don't think Mike checked his chin at all," RJJ said. "So, I wouldn't mind having a shot to see if I could get to his chin, to test his chin."

Jones -- who fought Tyson in a 2020 exhibition (a card Paul was coincidentally also on) -- broke down the fight with us, explaining Mike's legs just weren't there the night of the 15th.

Bottom line, Roy says he's happy Iron Mike got the bag.

As for El Gallo's ability in the ring, Jones Jr. praised the 27-year-old fighter.

"Jake's not a bad puncher," Roy said. "I don't think Mike was really trying to take a lot of risks. He knows the older we get, the tougher it is to take [a punch]."

Jones added, "But for me, nah, I gotta go see."

Roy, 66-10, last boxed in April, losing a decision to former UFC star Anthony Pettis. Since then, he's been keeping busy, training several young fighters.

In fact, five of those boxers will make their way to the ring on December 12 at Yakama Legends Casino Event Center in Washington (the event will stream on BLK Prime if you can't make it in person) ... and Roy will be in their corner, literally.

RJJ will also be serving as a commentator for the event ... pulling major double duty.