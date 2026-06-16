Serena and Venus Williams Team Up For Wimbledon

If ya thought Serena Williams' tennis comeback was cool, she's taking it one step further -- teaming up with her sister, Venus, to play doubles at Wimbledon!!

The news dropped on Tuesday ... with the org. stating Serena, 44, and Venus, 45, have accepted wild card invitations for the iconic tournament at the end of the month.

Back together, at Wimbledon 💚💜



Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026 pic.twitter.com/xrOV0yeBCJ @Wimbledon

It's only right they reunite on the grass at the All England Club, as they've won six of their 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together there ... not to mention the handful of singles titles they've secured as well.

Serena recently dusted off her racket for the HSBC Championship alongside 19-year-old Victoria Mboko ... and the two played well together before her partner's injury derailed the run.

It's been a while since the two superstars played together -- the last time was the 2022 U.S. Open ... and they lost in the opening round.

Serena previously opened up on her future in the sport ... and made it seem like she wasn't rushing back into retirement.