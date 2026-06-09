Serena Williams Returns To Tennis Court For First Time In 4 Yrs, Upsets #3 Seed

Serena Williams returned to the tennis court after nearly four years away ... and even at 44 years old, the G.O.A.T. didn't miss a beat, winning in straight sets!

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In her first competitive match since the 2022 US Open -- over 1,350 days ago -- Serena, along with her doubles partner, 19-year-old Victoria Mboko, upset the number 3-seeded team of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe at the HSBC Championship at the Queen's Club in London.

Serena received a huge ovation as she walked onto the grass court. Williams and Mboko, unseeded, weren't even pushed, winning in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.

After the win, Williams was met by her family, husband Alexis Ohanian, and two daughters, Alexis and Adira.

It's not a shocker anytime Serena -- a 23x Grand Slam (singles) winner -- steps on the court and dominates ... but fans weren't exactly sure what to expect after such a long layoff.

Now, Williams and Mboko advance and will play later this week in the quarterfinals.