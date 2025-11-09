Serena Williams Leads Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala with Jessica Alba and Ciara
Hollywood came out in full force to celebrate Serena Williams, who was honored at the Baby2Baby Gala ... one of the industry's most glamorous and philanthropic nights.
The fundraiser, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Saturday night, drew nearly 100 celebrities, including Jessica Alba and boyfriend Danny Ramirez, Kerry Washington, Olivia Munn, Julie Bowen, Malin Akerman, and Ciara.
Ludacris closed out the night with a performance.
The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions each year to help children living in poverty, providing essentials like diapers, clothing, and basic hygiene items. Last year's event raised $17 million.
Between Serena's emotional moment and the all-star guest list, this year's gala proved once again when Hollywood shows up, it gives big.