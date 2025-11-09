Serena Williams Leads Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala with Jessica Alba and Ciara

Hollywood came out in full force to celebrate Serena Williams, who was honored at the Baby2Baby Gala ... one of the industry's most glamorous and philanthropic nights.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ludacris closed out the night with a performance.

The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions each year to help children living in poverty, providing essentials like diapers, clothing, and basic hygiene items. Last year's event raised $17 million.