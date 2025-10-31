Teyana Taylor & Co Bring the Style to TIME 100 Red Carpet in NYC

Teyana Taylor’s flexin' both fame and abs ... hitting the 2025 TIME100 Next Gala in a sheer, cut-out stunner that screamed totally badass!

The "One Battle After Another" star served straight-up fitness goals ... rocking that shredded bod with a sleek black blazer as she smoldered for the cameras at Thursday night’s NYC bash.

Teyana wasn’t the only showstopper -- Emmy-nominated Meghann Fahy and Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro also turned heads, bringing their own brand of red-carpet glam to the mix.

Lainey Wilson kept it country-chic in her glammed-up cowgirl fit ... while the guys, Jonathan Bailey and Jack Quaid, cleaned up real nice!