Teyana Taylor & Co Bring the Style to TIME 100 Red Carpet in NYC
Teyana Taylor Abs-olutely Killin' at TIME100 Gala!!!
Teyana Taylor’s flexin' both fame and abs ... hitting the 2025 TIME100 Next Gala in a sheer, cut-out stunner that screamed totally badass!
The "One Battle After Another" star served straight-up fitness goals ... rocking that shredded bod with a sleek black blazer as she smoldered for the cameras at Thursday night’s NYC bash.
Teyana wasn’t the only showstopper -- Emmy-nominated Meghann Fahy and Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro also turned heads, bringing their own brand of red-carpet glam to the mix.
Lainey Wilson kept it country-chic in her glammed-up cowgirl fit ... while the guys, Jonathan Bailey and Jack Quaid, cleaned up real nice!
It was a huge night celebrating trailblazers across business, entertainment, politics, and health -- but LBR, once the red carpet rolled out, it was all about the fashion!