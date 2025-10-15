Taylor Swift's Teyana Taylor Gift Package Sparks Talk Of Travis Kelce Ex Shade

Taylor Swift gifted Teyana Taylor some goodies this week ... and it's got the internet wondering, was there some shade at Travis Kelce's ex in the package?

If you weren't aware, Teyana and Kayla Nicole have a past ... as the latter implied during a 2024 interview with Angel Reese that Iman Shumpert left her roughly a decade ago for Teyana in devastating fashion.

Last year, almost to the day, Kayla Nicole went on Angel Reese podcast and talked about getting dumped by an NBA player and dressing up as the girl she got dumped for for Halloween. That was Teyana Taylor that she was shading. A week ago, @taylorswift13 went on @jimmyfallon and… pic.twitter.com/WJ4sTUNgZX — Nosey Ren (@_NoseyRen) October 15, 2025 @_NoseyRen

Nicole appeared to imply that she dressed up as Teyana during an ensuing Halloween to take a dig at the "Bare Wit Me" singer and the whole situation.

Teyana fired back at Nicole after the influencer brought the situation to light -- calling "her choice of words" "very distasteful and uncalled for."

Teyana Taylor just went thee f-ck off on Kayla Nicole:



It's really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful... EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it's a problem? pic.twitter.com/mMx0jYlSly — sip this ☕️ (@sipthisteaaaaa) October 12, 2024 @sipthisteaaaaa

Teyana then appeared to jab at Kayla by putting a Swift song as a soundtrack on one of her Instagram posts.

The beef looked like it had subsided in the last year ... but Swift sure seemed to reignite it while on "The Tonight Show" last week.

Fans of the "Fate Of Ophelia" crooner noted she brought up Teyana during the chat -- and they seemed to think it was a purposeful jab at Nicole, especially after Swift seemed to chide Kelce's former lover with lyrics on "Opalite."

Swifties were even more sure the remarks to Jimmy Fallon were a poke at Nicole when Swift sent Teyana a care package this week.

The gift basket included her new album, a handwritten note and a crewneck sweatshirt.

No one's so far come out and confirmed it's all connected ... but Teyana nonetheless was happy with the Swift gesture -- as she shared a pic of the present with the caption, "Thank you Tay Tay!!"