Taylor Swift Releasing 'Eras Tour' Docuseries And New Concert Film

Taylor Swift is ready to fully pull back the curtain on her iconic "Eras Tour" ... announcing a brand-new docuseries and concert film.

The big reveal went down Monday morning on 'GMA' ... where a six-part docuseries titled, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” and a new concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” will drop on Disney+ December 12.

For the docuseries, the announcement teases behind-the-scenes footage ... featuring Taylor’s family, friends, tour openers like Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, and celeb guests including Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

And of course ... Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce makes a couple dashing debuts in some sweet backstage moments -- showing a glimpse into their relationship while Taylor toured.

The concert film takes place at her final tour stop in Vancouver ... and will notably show fans the “Tortured Poets Department” era that was added to the show.

You’ll recall ... Taylor already dropped an “Eras Tour” movie in theaters -- a box office smash -- but that came out before 'TTPD' was released and before any of its songs were added to her set list.