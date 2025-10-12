Taylor Swift Makes NFL Season Debut at Chiefs-Lions Game

Taylor Swift has officially ditched the moving walls as she makes her NFL season debut Sunday night at the Chiefs-Lions game!!!

During the "Sunday Night Football" tilt, cameras captured the moment Taylor went in for a loving hug with her soon-to-be father-in-law Ed Kelce -- both decked out in Chiefs merch -- as Taylor took a moment to flash that boulder of an engagement ring.

The broadcaster calls Taylor a "rockstar," then notices she isn't solo in support for her fiancé Travis Kelce ... pointing out that 'The Life of a Showgirl' hit maker is accompanied by Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The gal pals are all smiles as they laugh, chatter, and soak up the good vibes from their cozy viewing box -- bringing all sorts of championship-level energy.

Let's not forget, Taylor Swift snuck into a football stadium to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce at work earlier this season in what looked like a bullet-resistant portable shield -- so this marks her first public appearance at a game this season.

Swifties are ecstatic to see the 'Fate of Ophelia' singer back on the broadcast to say the least ... let's just hope they don't play 'Wood' or that'll be one awkward viewing box.