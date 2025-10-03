Taylor Swift Seems to Blast Travis Kelce's Ex, Kayla Nicole, on New Album

Taylor Swift's handling all family business on her new album ... 'cause it appears she took the opportunity to take shots at Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

"The Life of a Showgirl" dropped late last night, and Swifites have combed through the album searching for every veiled reference ... and they're convinced the star took some shots at Nicole's effort during her relationship with Kelce on the track "Opalite"

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CALLED KAYLA NICOLE TF OUT IM LIVING FOR TS12 #thelifeofashowgril

Swift sings, "“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

Basically, sorry you felt so alone, KillaTrav ... but your ex only wanted you for the clout!

Kelce and Nicole started dating in 2017 ... engaging in an on-again, off-again relationship over the next five years. In May, Nicole fired back at fans telling her to get over their relationship -- claiming "Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it and that upsets people.”

BTW ... Nicole isn't the only star Swift seems to have taken shots at on this album -- fans are also convinced she went for Charli XCX and her (former?) friend Blake Lively on the songs "Actually Romantic" and "CANCELLED!" respectively.