Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Fate of Ophelia' Is About Failed Joe Alwyn Romance

Think Joe Alwyn was in the clear? Think again ... Taylor Swift just dropped a Shakespearean shade-bomb at the "Hamlet" star on "The Life of a Showgirl," and Swifties are screaming -- it’s totally about him!

On "The Fate of Ophelia," Taylor flips Ophelia’s drowning tragedy on its head ... fans think that "dug me out of my grave" line is all about Travis rescuing her from the mess Joe left behind.

Taylor’s basically saying she went from Ophelia-level despair to full-on redemption thanks to her fiancé -- clearly choosing him over Joe, who, funnily enough, just starred in a new "Hamlet" movie. The connection? Oh, it’s so there!

Then there’s the line, "All that time, I sat alone in my tower / You were just honing your powers," which fans are convinced is Taylor throwing shade at her super low-key six-year stint with Joe.

Whether it’s really about Joe or not, he’s definitely not here for all this extra attention -- he’s recently said he’s moved on and TBH, Swifties should too.