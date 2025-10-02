Taylor Swift's Drops 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift traded in her cardigan for a corset and just dropped her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" ... and the midnight drop came complete with lyrics that fans are calling some of her most cutthroat and authentically Taylor yet!!!

In classic Swift fashion, the dazzling album -- which features 12 tracks -- marks a new era for Taylor ... giving her fans a glittery masterpiece full of perfectly curated lyrics and show-stopping melodies.

The track titles -- being revealed previously on her website -- are "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$T," "Wood," "CANCELLED!," "Honey," and "The Life of a Showgirl" featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Shortly after the release, Taylor took to Instagram to thank her collaborators Max Martin and Shellback ... an says "if you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain..."

"The Fate of Ophelia" kicking off the album with a shoutout to her soon-to-be hubby saying "I heard you calling on the megaphone. Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you’re mine" -- lyrics fans immediately singled out.

Although many members of the Taylor tribe had expected her to take a dig at ex-bestie Blake Lively with "Ruin the Friendship" fans note that it seems like more of a guy best friend troupe.

Fans have been anticipating the drop of this album since August when Taylor went on her now fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast 'New Heights' -- and within minutes of the drop, Swifties were already dissecting the lyrics.

As we previously reported ... Tay Tay is tipping her hat to the late, great George Michael with a track called "Father Figure" -- and the icon’s former partner told us George would’ve totally approved of it.

Kenny Goss -- George’s partner of 13 years -- tells TMZ George would be proud of the tribute, which isn't a straight sample, but an interpolation ... meaning you’ll hear the melody of his '87 classic woven into Taylor’s track ... and boy are fans loving it.