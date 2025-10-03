Taylor Swift Fans Convinced She Fires Shots At Charli XCX In New Track

Taylor Swift has dropped her most recent album and fans are already picking it apart like it's the Zapruder film ... and they insist one song is totally a diss track.

Here's the deal ... everyone on the planet knows "The Life of a Showgirl" dropped last night ... and there's a song on it titled "Actually Romantic" ... which Swifties are positive takes shots at Charli XCX.

Bear with us ... in the track are the lyrics, "I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face.”

Swifties are convinced that's a knock on Charli XCX ... 'cause in her 2024 song "Sympathy is a Knife" on her album "Brat," it was believed by fans that she threw swings at TS with the lyrics ... "George says I’m just paranoid. Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show. Fingers crossed behind my back. I hope they break up real quick."

The George in question there is obviously Charli’s now-husband, George Daniel -- who is the drummer for The 1975 -- and Taylor's ex Matty Healy is the frontman. Plus, Swifties have pointed out "Actually Romantic" is the 7th track on 'Showgirl' ... and Charli's 7th track on "Brat" is "Everything is Romantic" ... so it would be a hell of a coincidence.