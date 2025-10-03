Taylor Swift Reveals Her Love for Baby Spice During Fangirl Interview

Play video content Heart

Did anyone know Taylor Swift is a HUGE fan of Baby Spice from the Spice Girls? Well, if not, you do now because Taylor just gushed about it to none other than Baby Spice!

Taylor sat down Friday with Emma Bunton — AKA Baby Spice — to chat about her new smash hit record, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Bunton's "Heart Breakfast" show, co-hosted by Jamie Theakston in London.

During the interview, Taylor turned into a fangirl right before everyone's eyes, revealing she completely freaked out over Baby Spice back when the Spice Girls were still a thing.

Taylor told Baby Spice, "It's so crazy to actually get to be in the same room with you because I was telling you, I used to... I had your doll, the Baby Spice doll, and it was my favorite one. We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls that were blonde."

But Taylor didn't stop there. She added, "Honestly, you just mean the world to me. You were the first person I like, freaked out over."