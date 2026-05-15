Auburn Graduate Accidentally Shot To Death in Alabama, Boyfriend's Dad Arrested

An Auburn University graduate had her life cut short by her boyfriend's dad in Alabama -- and police have now arrested the suspect for the accidental shooting, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Scott Towers, 54, was apprehended by the Trussville PD this week and charged with manslaughter after he fatally shot his son's 22-year-old partner, Whitney Robeson, police announced Monday.

Trussville detectives launched an extensive investigation and, with help from the Jefferson County coroner, determined that the March 7 shooting was an accident. As for how they came to that conclusion, the police have not yet released those details.

In May 2025, Robeson got her degree in interior design from Auburn University, and she had just started a job as a Trade Consultant for Restoration Hardware, according to her obituary.