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Auburn Graduate Accidentally Shot To Death in Alabama, Boyfriend's Dad Arrested

Auburn University Grad Shot to Death in Alleged Accident by BF's Father

By TMZ Staff
Published
main Jeffrey Scott Towers Whitney Robeson insta Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 2
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office / Instagram @whitneyharlowdesign Composite

An Auburn University graduate had her life cut short by her boyfriend's dad in Alabama -- and police have now arrested the suspect for the accidental shooting, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Scott Towers, 54, was apprehended by the Trussville PD this week and charged with manslaughter after he fatally shot his son's 22-year-old partner, Whitney Robeson, police announced Monday.

sub Whitney Robeson Instagram-@whitneyharlowdesign 2
Instagram / @whitneyharlowdesig

Trussville detectives launched an extensive investigation and, with help from the Jefferson County coroner, determined that the March 7 shooting was an accident. As for how they came to that conclusion, the police have not yet released those details. 

In May 2025, Robeson got her degree in interior design from Auburn University, and she had just started a job as a Trade Consultant for Restoration Hardware, according to her obituary. 

sub jeffrey scott towers Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Towers, meanwhile, was booked and later released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $30,000 bond. 

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