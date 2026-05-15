'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Pregnant With Her First Child

Congrats are in order for Angelina Pivarnick -- she's pregnant!

The "Jersey Shore Family Reunion" star discovered the exciting news during Thursday's episode with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola by her side after she took a pregnancy test.

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You can see in the clip Angelina was overjoyed, but also shocked, noting ... "There's no way that it just happened naturally ... I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I'm ... pregnant."

Angelina has been sharing her fertility journey and yearning to become a mother during Season 9 of the hit MTV series ... even revealing during the premiere last week she was keeping a vial of sperm in her refrigerator.

It's not clear who the father is, but she swiftly called whoever it is to tell him the news. However, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino took to X to confirm the child is not his after previously joking he'd help Angelina conceive.