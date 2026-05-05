'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Addresses Fan Concerns Over Health

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has fully addressed fans' concerns over his health after a clip of him dozing off during a recent cast interview went viral.

The reality TV personality posted on his Instagram Story Tuesday to lay it all out for fans, first thanking them for their outreach and concern ... and then getting raw by noting he deals with "depression, bipolar and anxiety in silence" every day. Ronnie says he takes prescription medication to help manage his symptoms and even goes to therapy on a weekly basis ... but there no permanent fix.

He goes on to reference the recent concerning clip, saying it was evidence of his ongoing struggles and side effects caused by his prescriptions paired with "recent emotional events" that started to effect him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The MTV trailblazer explains ... "Wanting to be with my castmates for a press tour celebration at the same time as carrying this weight required me to work through the effects in a public setting. ... I thought I could be strong enough to get through it, but what you saw was me trying to battle through one of my toughest moments."

He concludes the note by saying he will focus on his mental health going forward, and again thanks fans for their concern and even sharing their own stories about their personal struggles.

Ronnie briefly addressed his wellbeing Monday by posting on his Instagram Story as well, writing ... "High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn’t, doing everything you’re supposed to do while feeling nothing inside, and most days it’s like being trapped in your own life, forced to keep moving even when every part of you wants to stop."

And as you know, this is not the first time Ronnie has gotten real about his trials and tribulations with sobriety and his health.

In addition to love from fans, Ronnie's costar Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino -- who opened his own addiction and mental health treatment centers beginning last fall -- offered support to his costar last week.