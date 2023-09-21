Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Would Love' a Permanent Return to Show

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wants Back on 'Jersey Shore' ... Details Comeback From Arrests, Violent Past

9/21/2023 12:40 AM PT
FINGERS CROSSED
TMZ.com

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's grown a lot and turned his life around over the last couple years ... and believes he's ready to get back to work on the show that made him famous.

We got Ronnie Wednesday at LAX, and we talked about his appearance on the reality show's spin-off, "Family Vacation," something he loved doing so much, he says he'd be down to turn his current role into something more permanent, too.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and Sammi -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Ronnie And Sammi Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

BTW, we asked if he interacted with his ex Sammi Sweetheart -- with whom he had an explosive relationship -- but he's not ready to spill all the deets. It's definitely one major hurdle producers would have to clear, IF they share Ronnie's interest in him coming back.

TMZ.com

As we reported, though, the 2 were under the same roof while filming in Florida earlier this year.

Ronnie & Ariana

Remember, Ronnie stepped away from the series years ago after a slew of domestic violence arrests and issues with his ex-GF, Jenn Harley -- with whom he shares a daughter.

Ronnie told us all about what he's done since coming out of a dark point in his life - sounds like he is making moves -- and explains why he definitely isn't swiping right on dating apps.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later