'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Would Love' a Permanent Return to Show

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's grown a lot and turned his life around over the last couple years ... and believes he's ready to get back to work on the show that made him famous.

We got Ronnie Wednesday at LAX, and we talked about his appearance on the reality show's spin-off, "Family Vacation," something he loved doing so much, he says he'd be down to turn his current role into something more permanent, too.

BTW, we asked if he interacted with his ex Sammi Sweetheart -- with whom he had an explosive relationship -- but he's not ready to spill all the deets. It's definitely one major hurdle producers would have to clear, IF they share Ronnie's interest in him coming back.

As we reported, though, the 2 were under the same roof while filming in Florida earlier this year.

Remember, Ronnie stepped away from the series years ago after a slew of domestic violence arrests and issues with his ex-GF, Jenn Harley -- with whom he shares a daughter.