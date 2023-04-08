Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Jersey Shore' Stars Ronnie and Sammi Back Under Same Roof for Show

Ronnie & Sammi 'Jersey Shore' FL Reunion ... Both Under Same Roof

4/8/2023 1:00 AM PT
Ronnie Ortiz on the left and Sammi Sweathear
"Jersey Shore" stars Ronnie and Sammi were in one of reality TV's most toxic relationships, one that forced her away from the cast for years ... and now the two are shockingly back under the same roof.

Ronnie Ortiz
We got pics of Ronnie at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando Friday -- the same hotel Sammi, Snooki, The Situation, JWoww, Pauly D, Vinny and Deena are all shacked up to shoot the new season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Ronnie Ortiz
Ronnie's presence is surprising for a multitude of reasons, including the fact Ronnie hasn't been a full-time cast member for several years after stepping away from the show following a string of arrests and domestic violence issues with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jenn Harley.

Ronnie Ortiz
Of course, it's also surprising to see him reuniting with everyone while Sammi is around, as she's chosen to steer clear of him for years. Sammi was the only OG cast member who did not return for 'Family Vacation' in 2018 and many speculated she only returned now because Ronnie was no longer in the picture.

BACK ON THE SHORE
It's still unclear if Ronnie and Sammi will shoot any scenes face-to-face or if they'll do parts separately with the other cast, but we do know Sammi's boyfriend is also on the trip ... so it's absolutely not a rekindling type of thing.

Ronnie and Sammi dated off and on through the first 6 seasons of "Jersey Shore" and their fights were explosive -- with furniture thrown from balconies, and one instance where Sammi punched Ronnie in the face.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and Sammi -- Happier Times
Ronnie And Sammi Happier Times Launch Gallery
Both have settled down over the last few years, so hopefully, the reunion becomes a time for healing and moving on.

