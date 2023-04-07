'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Filming at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando

Jimmy Buffett, meet "Jersey Shore" ... the MTV reality stars are descending on the singer's Margaritaville resort, with a film crew in tow.

TMZ obtained these photos of 'JS' stars Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Deena Cortese in the lobby of the Margaritaville Resort and Spa in Orlando this week ... and it looks like this is the latest stop on their 'Family Vacation.'

As you can see, camera crews are capturing the Guidos' every move ... and the cast has matching pink shirts that say "Family Fun Trip."

Folks who are staying on the property tell us MTV camera crews have been filming all over the resort ... with the 'JS' cast even renting out a pool for a private party.

There's also video floating around social media showing Pauly D walking through the pool area with Vinny, Sammi and Deena ... but so far there's been no sign of JWoww, Snooki or The Situation.

Play video content TMZ.com

Florida's been the setting for a lot of filming for the upcoming season ... we previously saw the cast out to dinner in Celebration, shooting a scene at a restaurant.