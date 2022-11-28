Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!
11/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
Reality television fan favorite Paula Pickard -- the sweet and innocent off-and-on girlfriend of Mike Sorrentino -- was just 21 years old when she made her first appearance on season 1 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010.
Aside from accompanying 'Mike The Situation,' Paula joined the rest of the Jersey Shore legends including Nicole 'Snooki Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
Although she first appeared on season one of the hit show, Paula and 'The Sitch' did not become a 'situation' until season 6 in 2012.