American Idol Winner David Cook 'Memba Him?!

11/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
American rock singer and songwriter David Cook was 25 years old when he was crowned as the "American Idol" winner of season 7 back in 2008.

Cook's musical talents took him all the way, but his runner-up David Archuleta definitely put up a fight and Syesha Mercado was not too far behind with her exceptional musical chops!

While America had the ultimate say on Cook's big win, judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson did not hold back from putting in their two cents and helping guide the singer to the finish line.

Guess what he looks like now!

