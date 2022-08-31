MTV VJ Ananda Lewis 'Memba Her?

American television host, model and social activist Ananda Lewis was just 23 years old when she hit MTV's stage, grabbed the mic and interviewed some of the hottest artists and stars as a VJ back in 1996.

During her tenure with MTV, Ananda interviewed Destiny's Child, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera amongst numerous other icons and was joined by other MTV VJs including Carson Daly and Sway.