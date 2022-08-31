MTV VJ Ananda Lewis 'Memba Her?

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
MTV Veejay Ananda Lewis 'Memba Her?!

8/31/2022 12:01 AM PT
American television host, model and social activist Ananda Lewis was just 23 years old when she hit MTV's stage, grabbed the mic and interviewed some of the hottest artists and stars as a VJ back in 1996.

During her tenure with MTV, Ananda interviewed Destiny's Child, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera amongst numerous other icons and was joined by other MTV VJs including Carson Daly and Sway.

Lewis also hosted MTV's "Hot Zone" which was a mash-up of music videos and celebrity interviews.

Guess what she looks like today at 49 years old!

