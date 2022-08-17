Big Red Cheerleader In 'Bring It On' 'Memba Her?!
8/17/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Lindsay Sloane was 22 years old when she was cast as Big Red -- the captain cheerleader at Rancho Carne High School who tends to be bossy, full of herself and guilty of stealing cheers from other schools -- in the 2000 cheerleading film "Bring It On."
Lindsay shared the big screen with Kirsten Dunst as the new team captain, Torrance Shipman, Gabrielle Union as Torrance's rival cheer captain, Isis, Eliza Dushku as the new student and gymnast turned cheerleader, Missy Pantone and Jesse Bradford as the electric guitar player and Torrance's crush, Cliff Pantone.