The Silent Bella In 'Pitch Perfect' 'Memba Her?!

Comedian and actress Hana Mae Lee was 23 years old when she was cast as Lilly Onakuramara -- the beatboxing Bella who barely speaks in her college acapella group -- in the 2012 rom-com 'Pitch Perfect.'

Hana shared the Pitch Perfect trilogy stage with fellow Barden Bellas Anna Kendrick as the rebellious and talented Bella, Beca, Rebel Wilson as the confident and encouraging Bella, Fat Amy, Brittany Snow as the caring and affectionate Bella, Chloe, Anna Camp as the uptight and conservative Bella, Aubrey and Elizabeth Banks as one of the sarcastic commentators, Gail.