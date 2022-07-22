Sun Baby on 'Teletubbies' 'Memba Her?!
7/22/2022 12:01 AM PT
England native and actress Jessica Smith was barely one-year-old when she was cast as the original Sun Baby -- the shining Teletubby that innocently giggles at other fellow Teletubbies and gets excited during Magic Events -- from 1997 to 2001 in the show 'Teletubbies.'
Jessica's baby voice was accompanied by the Teletubby voices of Nikky Smedley as Laa-Laa, Simon Shelton as the oldest and tallest Teletubby, Tinky-Winky, Jon Simmit as the sarcastic and often stubborn Teletubby, Dipsy and Pui Fan Lee as the smart and silly Teletubby, Po.