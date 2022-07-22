Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sun Baby on 'Teletubbies' 'Memba Her?!

7/22/2022 12:01 AM PT
BBC

England native and actress Jessica Smith was barely one-year-old when she was cast as the original Sun Baby -- the shining Teletubby that innocently giggles at other fellow Teletubbies and gets excited during Magic Events -- from 1997 to 2001 in the show 'Teletubbies.'

Jessica's baby voice was accompanied by the Teletubby voices of Nikky Smedley as Laa-Laa, Simon Shelton as the oldest and tallest Teletubby, Tinky-Winky, Jon Simmit as the sarcastic and often stubborn Teletubby, Dipsy and Pui Fan Lee as the smart and silly Teletubby, Po.

Guess what she looks like today in her mid 20's!

