Guess Who This Fashionista Turned Into!
6/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this dashing youngster turned into a world-renowned supermodel, she was just a photogenic kid posing with her hair blowing in the wind and growing up in Beverly Hills.
Aside from having two famous parents, this brunette beauty is most known for modeling all across the world, and she has recently been posing with her famous momma for her iconic lip beauty line.
When she's not hoppin' on private jets and showing you her perfectly bleached blonde eyebrows, you can probably find her gracing her presence on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'