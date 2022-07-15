Guess Who This Bubbly Kid Turned Into!

Before this munchkin getting washed up was known for her rapping skills, she was just blowing bubbles, making big splashes and growing up in Santa Clara, California.

She tapped into the music industry by posting her talents on Instagram. Just years later, her song "Icy Grl" made big waves and accrued millions of views on YouTube. The rap star sensation has collaborated with other icons in the music industry including Post Malone and DaBaby.