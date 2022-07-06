Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Reporter Denise in 'White Chicks' 'Memba Her?!

7/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
Everett Collection

New York City local Rochelle Aytes was 28 years old when she was cast as Denise Porter -- a local New York news reporter, reporting at a charity fashion show in The Hamptons -- in the 2004 Comedy "White Chicks."

Rochelle shared the big screen with comedy brothers Shawn Wayans as Agent Kevin Copeland ... and Brittany Wilson, and Marlon Wayans as Agent Marcus Copeland .. and as Tiffany Wilson, Busy Philipps as the dancing and love-seeking friend, Karen and Terry Crews as the muscular pro-basketball player and lip singer, Latrell Spencer.

Guess what she looks like today at 46 years old!

