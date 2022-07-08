Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lovable Kid Turned Into!

7/8/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Before this cute kid was putting out top chart bangers and making viral TikTok videos, she was just a city kid working the cash register and growing up in The Bronx.

She first emerged on the scene when she was portrayed as a feisty and quick-witted rapper on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop." She holds the record for being the first female artist with back-to-back number one songs on the 'Hot R&B/Hip-Hop' chart.

Need one more hint? She may have an array of expensive cars, but she is proud to say that she doesn't have a driver's license.

Can you guess who she is?

