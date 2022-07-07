Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Bashful Girl Turned Into!

7/7/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Instagram/Getty

Before this girl in pink turned into an actress and a shining singer, she was just a pre-teen at brunch posing with her mini purse and growing up in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This brunette beauty made her film feature debut in "The New Romantic" starring Jessica Barden, but she's definitely most known for playing the outgoing and extroverted high school girl in a hit drama series, alongside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Still not sure who this young fashionista turned into? She enjoys sharing her skincare and beauty routine on Instagram with her millions of followers.

Can you guess who she is?

