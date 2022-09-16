Brandon Walsh On 'Beverly Hills 90210' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian native and actor Jason Priestley was just 21 years old when he first started playing Brandon Walsh -- the All-American boy attending West Beverly Hills High on the teen drama series "Beverly Hills 90210" back in 1990.

Priestley was cast alongside Brian Austin Green as the hard-working freshman who owns the mic during school announcements, David Silver, Tori Spelling as the cute blonde who loves nothing more than shopping, Donna Martin, Luke Perry as the 'too cool for school' boy, Dylan McKay and Jennie Garth as the school's most popular girl, Kelly Taylor.