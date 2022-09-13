Guess Who This Precious Kid Turned Into!

Before this adorable girl with glasses turned into a Hollywood brunette bombshell, she was just a little gal rockin' a pixie cut who had big dreams of becoming an actress and growing up in Roswell, New Mexico.

One of her major movie roles included a bit of teasing alongside Burt Reynolds in the mid-'90s. Even though this hot mom of three is known for her long brown locks, she notoriously shaved it all off for a film where she got down and dirty and stunned the world with her one-arm push-ups.