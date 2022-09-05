Guess Who This Lil' Snow Bunny Turned Into!

Before this bundled-up baby turned into a beauty queen, actress and advocate for social causes, she was just rough housin' with her younger brother, playing in the snow and growing up in Jamshedpur, India.

You probably saw her in the romance/comedy film 'Isn't It Romantic' where she shared the big screen with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Aside from being in front of the camera, she started her own production company in 2015, which produced 'The White Tiger' and 'Ventilator.'