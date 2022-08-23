Lana Lang In 'Smallville' 'Memba Her?!
Lana Lang In 'Smallville' 'Memba Her?!
8/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
Canadian actress Kristin Kreuk was just 18 years old when she first started playing Lana Lang -- the first love interest of Clark Kent ... who faked her death and tends to be gullible -- in the early 2000s Superman TV series "Smallville."
Kristen was cast alongside Tom Welling as the intensely strong Clark Kent, Michael Rosenbaum as the son who's seeking his father's approval, Lex Luthor, Erica Durance as the highly inquisitive and deeply investigated, Lois Lane and Allison Mack as the highly manipulative stealer and watchtower, Chloe Sullivan.