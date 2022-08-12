Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!

Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash.

This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big screen in 2019, and her career has continued to sore. When she's not memorizing lines, you can find her under the hood of her truck fixing up her Ford Bronco.