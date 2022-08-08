Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!
8/8/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut.
At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
Still not sure who this kid in the striped shirt is? He stepped into the lead role in films "Clockstoppers" with Paula Garcés and "Swimfan" with Erika Christensen.