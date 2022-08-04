Guess Who This Kid With Cake Turned Into!

Before this cake-lovin' cutie turned into a big-time YouTuber and singer, she was just hand-feeding herself, relishing in her school theater and hitting the beaches of Orange County, California.

This cute kid's breakout year came in 2011 when her first single dropped, and kids all over the world were jamming out to her catchy song ... particularly on one specific day of the week. She recently celebrated her 25th birthday on a karaoke stage, doing what she loves most ...