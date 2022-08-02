Guess Who This Toothy Kiddo Turned Into!
8/2/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this little girl with pigtails was a Grammy award-winning musician, she was just your average kid waiting for the tooth fairy to come, hanging out with her brother and growing up in Los Angeles, California.
This cute kid had much success as a teenager and has continued to rake in numerous awards ... aside from her Grammy wins, she's accumulated Video Music Awards, Billboard Awards and lots more! Her success is definitely shared with her brother who is also deemed a successful musician himself.
Need one more hint? She enjoys making music in her childhood bedroom.