Guess Who This Boppin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this little one was spitting beats and rapping her way to the Grammy's stage, she was just a cool, little girl break dancing her socks off and bouncing between New York and Los Angeles, California.

This cute kid knows how to entertain a crowd and keep her fans ... AKA her 'Kittens' on their feet. After dropping out of high school in 11th grade, she took up music and began posting her tracks on SoundCloud. It is safe to say her music career really took off after her songs went viral on TikTok.