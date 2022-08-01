Pop Band 'Hanson' 'Memba Them?!

The pop rock band 'Hanson' emerged on the music scene back in the early 90s and has continued to captivate their fans for decades. Their 1997 hit song "MMMBop" put the stamp on their success and fame.

'Hanson' consists of brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson. All three of the bros sing and share instrument duties including guitar, drums, bass and piano. Their 1997 album "Middle of Nowhere," which included the track "MMMBop," scored three Grammy nominations and hit the top of the music charts all over the world.