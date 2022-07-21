Guess Who This Goofball Turned Into!

Before this cutie with cropped bangs turned into a singer and songwriter topping the charts, she was just a goofy little kid, sticking her tongue out and growing up in Thousand Oaks, California.

Beginning to sing at the ripe age of seven years old, this musician was expected to take her pipes to the Coachella stage back in 2020, but COVID, unfortunately, prevented that performance from happening. She is commonly known for collaborating on a track with rapper Gnash.