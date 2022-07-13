Judy Spears In 'How To Lose A Guy In Days' 'Memba Her?!
Judy Spears In 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' 'Memba Her?!
American actress and fashion designer Michael Michele was 36 years old when she was cast as Judy Spears -- the smart and sassy advertising representative who mysteriously attempts to humiliate and set up her coworker -- in the 2003 romance/comedy film "How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days."
Michael shared the big screen with big stars including Kate Hudson as the independent and intelligent journalist, Andie Anderson, Matthew McConaughey as the hot advertising guy, Benjamin Barry, Kathryn Hahn as the desperate girlfriend, Michelle Rubin and Adam Goldberg as one of Ben's sidekicks, Tony.