Guess Who This Darling Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a TV personality, among many other notable roles, she was just like every other young child ... losing her baby teeth and waiting for the tooth fairy while growing up in Los Angeles, California.

When this strong beauty isn't organizing her pantry, modeling her clothing line or hanging with her fam, you can find her up in the gym working on her fitness. Out of all of her siblings, she definitely does the best impression of her mother ... and she does a great impression of Cardi B's 'Okurrr.'