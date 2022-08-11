Nurse Olivia Harper In 'Grey's Anatomy' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Sarah Utterback was 23 years old when she first started playing the role of nurse Olivia Harper -- the nurse at Seattle Grace Hospital known for being awkward and snarky -- on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" from 2005 to 2009.

Sarah shared the screen with Ellen Pompeo as the feisty and serious doctor, Meredith Grey, Patrick Dempsey as the warm and charismatic doctor, Derek Shepherd, Katherine Heigl as the compassionate doctor, Izzie Stevens and Sandra Oh as the ambitious doctor, Cristina Yang.