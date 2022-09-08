'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!
9/8/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Spiner shared the space with Patrick Stewart as the professional and committed command officer, Jean-Luc Picard, Michael Dorn as the low-key and somewhat bland, Lieutenant Worf, Jonathan Frakes as the first officer under Captain Jean-Luc Picard, William Riker and Diana Muldaur as the chief medical officer, Katherine Pulaski.