Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama.

Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She definitely became someone who you did not want to mess with after she notoriously moved the podium during Luke Parker's elimination.