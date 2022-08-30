Guess Who This Curled Up Kid Turned Into!
8/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this brown-eyed cutie was bringing home the "Dancing With The Stars" Mirrorball trophy, she was just curled up on her famous parents' laps and growing up in Paducah, Kentucky and Los Angeles, California.
This cute kid has appeared in two films with her mother and three films with her father. During Fox's season one of "The Masked Singer," she was disguised as the Lion and opened with the song "Feeling Good."
Need one more clue on who this singer and actress is? Helping her lock in her win on season 20 of 'DWTS' was partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.