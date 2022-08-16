Guess Who This Capped Kid Turned Into!

Before this bold blondie was waving her golden hair on TV screens as a big-name soap star, she was a child actress hustling her way through the entertainment industry with small roles in Hollywood ... and growing up in sunny Los Angeles, California.

This cute kid has spent many of her adult days hosting television shows such as 'The Biggest Loser.' When she's not in front of the cameras, she enjoys spending time with her hubby and two kiddos and even gives her Instagram followers an inside peek.