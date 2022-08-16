Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Capped Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Capped Kid Turned Into!

8/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this bold blondie was waving her golden hair on TV screens as a big-name soap star, she was a child actress hustling her way through the entertainment industry with small roles in Hollywood ... and growing up in sunny Los Angeles, California.

This cute kid has spent many of her adult days hosting television shows such as 'The Biggest Loser.' When she's not in front of the cameras, she enjoys spending time with her hubby and two kiddos and even gives her Instagram followers an inside peek.

Need one more hint? It is said that she will make a return to her soap opera days.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later