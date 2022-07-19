Guess Who This Buttoned-Up Girl Turned Into!
7/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this bright and innovative child turned into a self-made millionaire and a big-time philanthropist, she was just an innocent flower girl with big goals and dreams growing up in New York.
This ex-housewife is known for her beverages and has led the charge in the liquor industry. Some might say she's a modern-day Martha Stewart ... because she expanded her brand, tapping into other industries like clothing and ultimately creating an empire.
Need one more clue? When she's not public speaking and diving into her charity work, you can find her hanging with her daughter and making lots of TikToks.